Enemy attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: the number of injured increased to 7

In Kharkiv, the aftermath of the enemy attack on Saltivka is being eliminated, and the number of injured has increased to 7. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

The occupiers struck a densely populated residential area where there are no military facilities. As a result of the hit, fire engulfed the 2nd to 5th floors of an apartment building. As of now, we have information about 7 injured: 5 women and 2 men – all in moderate condition, suffered blast injuries and stress reactions. - Syniehubov reported.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, one 85-year-old woman required hospitalization and is receiving all necessary assistance in the hospital.

SES employees, law enforcement officers, emergency medical personnel – all services are working on site. As soon as the fire is extinguished, we will involve utility services and volunteers to close window openings to preserve heat in the surviving apartments, as it is -20 degrees Celsius outside. - Syniehubov added.

In addition, Kharkiv plans to take measures to resettle people who lost their homes as a result of this shelling.

I urge residents of Kharkiv region to be as attentive as possible and respond to all air raid signals - Syniehubov summarized.

