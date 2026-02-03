Enemy attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: the number of injured is growing

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
11:49 AM • 6948 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 11529 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM • 7804 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
09:22 AM • 17280 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 28938 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 29166 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 27119 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 28827 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 34026 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 43407 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
Popular news
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a dayPhotoFebruary 3, 04:49 AM • 16375 views
In Zaporizhzhia region, occupiers conducted mass inspections and interrogations of their own employees due to data leaksFebruary 3, 05:15 AM • 10131 views
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurredFebruary 3, 06:15 AM • 15087 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 47980 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM • 23462 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 48411 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 61230 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 46347 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 49914 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 130613 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 4610 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 26873 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 27594 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 26906 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 25472 views
Enemy attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: the number of injured is growing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

In Kharkiv, the number of injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on a high-rise building in the Saltivskyi district has risen to three. Apartments caught fire as a result of the strike.

Enemy attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: the number of injured is growing

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on a high-rise building has increased to three. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

The number of injured in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv is growing. Another person is receiving medical assistance.

- Syniehubov reported.

Let's add

As a result of a Russian UAV attack on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, apartments in a high-rise building caught fire. Two people were injured and are receiving medical assistance.

In Kharkiv and the region, 125,000 consumers are without heat after the Russian attack, and in Kyiv, over 1,100 more buildings – Deputy Prime Minister03.02.26, 09:23 • 2838 views

Antonina Tumanova

