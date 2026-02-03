Enemy attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv: the number of injured is growing

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on a high-rise building has increased to three. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

The number of injured in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv is growing. Another person is receiving medical assistance. - Syniehubov reported.

As a result of a Russian UAV attack on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, apartments in a high-rise building caught fire. Two people were injured and are receiving medical assistance.

