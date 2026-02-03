$42.970.16
In Kharkiv and the region, 125,000 consumers are without heat after the Russian attack, and in Kyiv, over 1,100 more buildings – Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

Over 1,100 buildings in Kyiv are left without heating after the Russian attack, with the most difficult situation in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. In Kharkiv, 110,000 subscribers are without heat, and in the Lozivskyi district – over 15,000.

In Kharkiv and the region, 125,000 consumers are without heat after the Russian attack, and in Kyiv, over 1,100 more buildings – Deputy Prime Minister

In Kyiv, as a result of the Russian attack, more than 1,100 buildings are without heat, the most difficult situation is in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts; in Kharkiv, 110,000 subscribers are without heating; in Lozivskyi district of Kharkiv region, more than 15,000 subscribers are without heating, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Another difficult night for Ukraine - the enemy attacked residential and energy infrastructure in Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv region, Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Sumy region, Vinnytsia region and other regions with drones and missiles. These are not military targets, but homes, heat and basic living conditions for peaceful people," Kuleba said.

Kyiv

"Kyiv. As a result of the strikes, more than 1,100 buildings were left without heating, the most difficult situation is in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

According to him, restoration work is already underway, 1,122 workers are carrying out repairs, of whom 554 are from other regions and Ukrzaliznytsia brigades. "We will further increase the number of repairmen," Kuleba noted.

According to him, residents of the capital are "provided" with water supply and sewerage.

Kharkiv and region

"Kharkiv. Due to the attack by the Russian army, heat supply has been temporarily suspended for 110,000 subscribers in the regional center. In addition, more than 15,000 subscribers in Lozivskyi district were left without heat," the Deputy Prime Minister reported.

"In some settlements of the region, critical infrastructure facilities are connected to backup power sources," Kuleba noted.

According to him, restoration work continues.

