Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal

Russia massively attacked high-rise buildings, combined heat and power plants (CHPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) with missiles and drones overnight, striking 8 regions - hundreds of thousands of families are without heat in the harshest winter frosts of -25°C, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Eight regions of Ukraine were under attack! Another Russian crime against humanity, an attempt at winter genocide by Russian inhumans. Strikes were carried out with several types of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones: on high-rise buildings and combined heat and power plants - on CHPs and TPPs, which operated exclusively in heating mode for districts in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro! - Shmyhal reported.

The Minister emphasized:

The targets are not military. Exclusively civilian: hundreds of thousands of families, including children, deliberately left without heat in the harshest winter frosts, when the temperature outside is -25°C!

"Every Russian involved in the planning, support, and execution of these strikes, carried out with the aim of mass destruction of Ukrainians, must be punished!" - Shmyhal stressed.

Russia again attacked TPP, equipment damaged - DTEK