Russia again attacked TPP, equipment damaged - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
Russia launched its ninth massive attack on DTEK's thermal power plants since October 2025. The equipment was significantly damaged.
The Russian Federation once again attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, with significant consequences, DTEK reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Russia again attacked DTEK's thermal power plants. As a result of the attack, the equipment of the thermal power plants was significantly damaged.
According to DTEK, this is already the ninth massive attack on the company's thermal power plants since October 2025. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been attacked by the enemy more than 220 times. As a result, 59 power engineers at the stations were injured, and 4 died.
