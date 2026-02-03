$42.810.04
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 19489 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 29746 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 22887 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 33405 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 21652 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 15150 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 13032 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 27033 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 27682 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
Russia again attacked TPP, equipment damaged - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1900 views

Russia launched its ninth massive attack on DTEK's thermal power plants since October 2025. The equipment was significantly damaged.

The Russian Federation once again attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, with significant consequences, DTEK reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Russia again attacked DTEK's thermal power plants. As a result of the attack, the equipment of the thermal power plants was significantly damaged.

- DTEK reported.

According to DTEK, this is already the ninth massive attack on the company's thermal power plants since October 2025. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been attacked by the enemy more than 220 times. As a result, 59 power engineers at the stations were injured, and 4 died.

Julia Shramko

