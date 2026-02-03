Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurred

Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia, there were hits on critical infrastructure and 50 settlements were de-energized, Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Vinnytsia region found itself under a massive enemy attack today. There were hits on critical infrastructure facilities. - Zabolotna wrote.

According to her, as of now, there have been no reports of casualties. "Fires are being extinguished," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

"As a result of the attack, 50 settlements were de-energized. Energy workers are already working to restore electricity supply," Zabolotna reported.

All services, according to her, are working on site.

