$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
05:28 AM • 2844 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 16418 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 26592 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 20199 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 28711 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 20354 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 14355 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 12742 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 24550 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 27108 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
Погода
−19°
1.1m/s
76%
753mm
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurred

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Vinnytsia region is under a massive enemy attack with hits on critical infrastructure facilities. 50 settlements are without power, energy workers are working to restore it.

Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurred

Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia, there were hits on critical infrastructure and 50 settlements were de-energized, Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Vinnytsia region found itself under a massive enemy attack today. There were hits on critical infrastructure facilities.

- Zabolotna wrote.

According to her, as of now, there have been no reports of casualties. "Fires are being extinguished," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

"As a result of the attack, 50 settlements were de-energized. Energy workers are already working to restore electricity supply," Zabolotna reported.

All services, according to her, are working on site.

