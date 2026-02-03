Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurred
Kyiv • UNN
Vinnytsia region is under a massive enemy attack with hits on critical infrastructure facilities. 50 settlements are without power, energy workers are working to restore it.
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia, there were hits on critical infrastructure and 50 settlements were de-energized, Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.
Vinnytsia region found itself under a massive enemy attack today. There were hits on critical infrastructure facilities.
According to her, as of now, there have been no reports of casualties. "Fires are being extinguished," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.
"As a result of the attack, 50 settlements were de-energized. Energy workers are already working to restore electricity supply," Zabolotna reported.
All services, according to her, are working on site.
