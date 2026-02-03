Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capital

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
09:22 AM • 5924 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 12082 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 13151 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 15328 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 19214 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 28820 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 38311 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 27491 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 46628 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 23882 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
1m/s
65%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Energy truce" in action - Russia strikes infrastructure with missiles: "Zircon", "Kh-32" and "Iskander-M" used - monitorsFebruary 3, 12:29 AM • 24702 views
In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildingsFebruary 3, 01:43 AM • 29100 views
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a dayPhoto04:49 AM • 5408 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 23115 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy09:06 AM • 10162 views
Publications
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 23208 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 46605 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 33720 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 37208 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 99568 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Narendra Modi
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 19969 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 21323 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 20945 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 19803 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 19362 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Shahed-136

Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19232 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, three people were injured, and hits and debris falls were recorded in five districts. High-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a gas station, and administrative buildings were damaged.

Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capital

The State Emergency Service has released official data on the consequences of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of February 3. Several districts of the city were targeted by the enemy, where hits and falling debris were recorded, leading to injuries, as well as fires in high-rise buildings, on the territory of a kindergarten and a gas station. This is reported by UNN.

Details

A difficult situation was recorded in Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. In Darnytskyi district, a fire and structural damage occurred on the 26th floor of a high-rise building, as a result of which one person was injured. In Shevchenkivskyi district, two people were injured due to a fire in a high-rise building. In Dniprovskyi district, a five-story residential building was destroyed as a result of the attack.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather03.02.26, 01:51 • 28827 views

Three people were injured as a result of the night Russian attack on Kyiv, several districts of the city were targeted... In Dniprovskyi district, a 5-story residential building was destroyed at one address. At another address, a fire broke out on the territory of a preschool educational institution

 – reported the State Emergency Service.

Infrastructure damage and fire extinguishing

In Pecherskyi district, a hit was recorded on the territory of a gas station, where the station building, four cars, and a power line were damaged. In Desnianskyi district, an administrative building was damaged, and in Darnytskyi district, a warehouse. Currently, rescuers have already extinguished all fires.

Rescuers and relevant city services are working on the ground. All fires have been extinguished. Information on the injured is being clarified

– the agency notes.

In total, the attack covered five districts of the capital, causing significant damage to building facades and road surfaces.

In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildings03.02.26, 03:43 • 29196 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineKyiv
Real estate
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Darnytskyi District
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Pechersk district
Kyiv