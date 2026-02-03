Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capital

The State Emergency Service has released official data on the consequences of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of February 3. Several districts of the city were targeted by the enemy, where hits and falling debris were recorded, leading to injuries, as well as fires in high-rise buildings, on the territory of a kindergarten and a gas station. This is reported by UNN.

Details

A difficult situation was recorded in Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. In Darnytskyi district, a fire and structural damage occurred on the 26th floor of a high-rise building, as a result of which one person was injured. In Shevchenkivskyi district, two people were injured due to a fire in a high-rise building. In Dniprovskyi district, a five-story residential building was destroyed as a result of the attack.

Three people were injured as a result of the night Russian attack on Kyiv, several districts of the city were targeted... In Dniprovskyi district, a 5-story residential building was destroyed at one address. At another address, a fire broke out on the territory of a preschool educational institution – reported the State Emergency Service.

Infrastructure damage and fire extinguishing

In Pecherskyi district, a hit was recorded on the territory of a gas station, where the station building, four cars, and a power line were damaged. In Desnianskyi district, an administrative building was damaged, and in Darnytskyi district, a warehouse. Currently, rescuers have already extinguished all fires.

Rescuers and relevant city services are working on the ground. All fires have been extinguished. Information on the injured is being clarified – the agency notes.

In total, the attack covered five districts of the capital, causing significant damage to building facades and road surfaces.

