Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather

On the night of February 3, 2026, Russian occupation forces launched a large-scale combined attack on Kyiv, using ballistic missiles, Kh-22/32 cruise missiles, and attack drones. Despite difficult weather conditions and severe frost, the enemy deliberately attacked residential areas and civilian infrastructure, leading to destruction in several districts of the capital. This was reported by the city and regional authorities, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports from the Kyiv City and Regional Military Administrations, the Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts were under attack. In the Dniprovskyi district, damage was recorded to several residential high-rise buildings and one educational institution. City Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed calls for medics to the scene. In the Desnianskyi district, according to preliminary data, an outbuilding was damaged.

The Russians decided to launch another massive attack on Kyiv in the fierce frost. We have damage to residential buildings and an educational institution — said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

An air raid alert was declared at 01:09 due to the threat of ballistic missile use. By 01:45, monitoring channels recorded the flight of Kh-22/32 missiles towards the Kyiv region. A series of powerful explosions rang out in the capital, which were the result of air defense operations and, unfortunately, hits. In addition to missiles, the city was attacked by groups of kamikaze drones, which approached from different directions to exhaust the air defense.

Rescue services continue to work at the sites of falling debris and hits.

The missile attack on the capital and other regions of Ukraine is ongoing as of 01:50.

Russian army attacks Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and drones: residential areas and city center under attack