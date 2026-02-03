$42.810.04
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
07:26 PM • 7068 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
06:38 PM • 12608 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
06:37 PM • 11850 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
06:01 PM • 10399 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 10438 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 17657 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 24405 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 39279 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 61005 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Russian army attacks Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and drones: residential areas and city center under attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Russian troops launched a combined attack on Kharkiv and the region, using ballistic missiles, drones, and MLRS. A ballistic missile hit was recorded in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, and a drone hit in the city center. In Derhachi, two civilians were injured as a result of a UAV attack.

Russian army attacks Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and drones: residential areas and city center under attack

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reported a massive combined attack on the city and region. The occupiers used a wide range of weapons against the civilian population – from "Molniya" attack drones to ballistic missiles and heavy "Tornado"-type multiple rocket launchers. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Enemy ballistic weapons hit the Slobidskyi district of the city; specialists are currently clarifying information regarding destruction and possible casualties. In addition, a "Molniya" drone hit directly in the central part of Kharkiv. According to preliminary data from law enforcement officers, there were no casualties in the center, but information regarding infrastructure damage is still being clarified. The city authorities urge residents to remain in shelters due to the high threat of repeated launches.

Victims of the attack on Derhachi

In the city of Derhachi, an enemy UAV strike resulted in injuries to civilians. Medics provided assistance to a 79-year-old woman who was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction, and a 22-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries. The situation in the region remains tense, as the drone attack continues simultaneously with shelling from heavy weapons.  

Pressure on Vovchansk is increasing, but Russian troops are suffering significant losses - Trehubov02.02.26, 18:35 • 2334 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv