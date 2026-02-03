Russian army attacks Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and drones: residential areas and city center under attack

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reported a massive combined attack on the city and region. The occupiers used a wide range of weapons against the civilian population – from "Molniya" attack drones to ballistic missiles and heavy "Tornado"-type multiple rocket launchers. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Enemy ballistic weapons hit the Slobidskyi district of the city; specialists are currently clarifying information regarding destruction and possible casualties. In addition, a "Molniya" drone hit directly in the central part of Kharkiv. According to preliminary data from law enforcement officers, there were no casualties in the center, but information regarding infrastructure damage is still being clarified. The city authorities urge residents to remain in shelters due to the high threat of repeated launches.

Victims of the attack on Derhachi

In the city of Derhachi, an enemy UAV strike resulted in injuries to civilians. Medics provided assistance to a 79-year-old woman who was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction, and a 22-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries. The situation in the region remains tense, as the drone attack continues simultaneously with shelling from heavy weapons.

