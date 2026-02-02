Pressure on Vovchansk is increasing, but Russian troops are suffering significant losses - Trehubov

Russian units are increasing pressure in the Vovchansk direction, but are suffering heavy losses and are increasingly using tactics of mass infantry attacks instead of armored vehicles. This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Joint Forces Group, on the air of the telethon "Yedyni Novyny", writes UNN.

Details

According to him, in the center of Kupyansk, the behavior of Russian military personnel indicates either fear or disorientation due to the actions of their own command.

They are pressing on Vovchansk, on the outskirts of the city, where Ukrainian positions are held, on Vovchansk Khutory. They are trying to bypass and infiltrate. The situation in Vovchansk is frankly difficult. - said the spokesman for the Joint Forces Group.

He added that despite constant attempts to attack, Russian troop losses remain high, and Ukrainian forces continue to contain the pressure in this direction.

Recall

Over the past day, 179 combat engagements were recorded at the front, 73 of which focused on the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, using kamikaze drones and shelling.