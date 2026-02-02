$42.810.04
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
11:00 AM • 17059 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 30475 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 56200 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 73069 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 50283 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 49969 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 36076 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 52292 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 65619 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Pressure on Vovchansk is increasing, but Russian troops are suffering significant losses - Trehubov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Russian units are increasing pressure in the Vovchansk direction, suffering significant losses and using tactics of mass infantry attacks. The situation in Vovchansk remains difficult, but Ukrainian forces are holding back the offensive.

Pressure on Vovchansk is increasing, but Russian troops are suffering significant losses - Trehubov

Russian units are increasing pressure in the Vovchansk direction, but are suffering heavy losses and are increasingly using tactics of mass infantry attacks instead of armored vehicles. This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Joint Forces Group, on the air of the telethon "Yedyni Novyny", writes UNN.

Details

According to him, in the center of Kupyansk, the behavior of Russian military personnel indicates either fear or disorientation due to the actions of their own command.

They are pressing on Vovchansk, on the outskirts of the city, where Ukrainian positions are held, on Vovchansk Khutory. They are trying to bypass and infiltrate. The situation in Vovchansk is frankly difficult.

- said the spokesman for the Joint Forces Group.

He added that despite constant attempts to attack, Russian troop losses remain high, and Ukrainian forces continue to contain the pressure in this direction.

Recall

Over the past day, 179 combat engagements were recorded at the front, 73 of which focused on the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, using kamikaze drones and shelling.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Kupiansk