In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildings

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
11:51 PM • 3808 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
08:49 PM • 9702 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 11160 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 15838 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 13761 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 11458 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 11063 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 19028 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 24951 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 40093 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−20°
1.5m/s
75%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 10158 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 9538 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 12773 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 5376 views
Sweden prepares powerful air defense package: Gripen fighters and long-range Meteor missiles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine11:34 PM • 3914 views
Publications
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 15836 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 12824 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 19028 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 59265 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 33734 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Jeffrey Epstein
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Village
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 5446 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 9624 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 10204 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 10953 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 11117 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy infrastructure, the coolant is being drained from 820 residential buildings. This is necessary to prevent the networks from freezing, while 101 invincibility points are operating in the city.

In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildings

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a critical situation in the city due to an unprecedented shelling that has been ongoing for more than three hours. Russian troops are deliberately attacking energy infrastructure facilities, trying to cause a humanitarian catastrophe in twenty-degree frost. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Due to significant damage to one of the largest thermal power plants, specialists are forced to decide to drain the coolant in the heating system of 820 residential buildings. This step is necessary to prevent freezing and final destruction of urban networks. For residents who are left without heat, 101 invincibility points are open 24/7 in Kharkiv, where they can warm up, charge devices and get hot drinks. If necessary, the city authorities promise to promptly deploy additional heating points.

Russian army attacks Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and drones: residential areas and city center under attack03.02.26, 01:13 • 2092 views

The attack on the energy system led to disruptions in the operation of urban electric transport, so additional buses are already being put on routes. The mayor emphasized that all utility services are working in an enhanced mode, and the situation, despite its complexity, remains under control.

This is a difficult night and a difficult morning for Kharkiv. But the city is working, all services are in place, decisions are made quickly and responsibly. We keep the situation under control and will do everything possible. Kharkiv will stand!

- Terekhov said.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather03.02.26, 01:51 • 3806 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv