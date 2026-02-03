In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildings

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a critical situation in the city due to an unprecedented shelling that has been ongoing for more than three hours. Russian troops are deliberately attacking energy infrastructure facilities, trying to cause a humanitarian catastrophe in twenty-degree frost. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Due to significant damage to one of the largest thermal power plants, specialists are forced to decide to drain the coolant in the heating system of 820 residential buildings. This step is necessary to prevent freezing and final destruction of urban networks. For residents who are left without heat, 101 invincibility points are open 24/7 in Kharkiv, where they can warm up, charge devices and get hot drinks. If necessary, the city authorities promise to promptly deploy additional heating points.

The attack on the energy system led to disruptions in the operation of urban electric transport, so additional buses are already being put on routes. The mayor emphasized that all utility services are working in an enhanced mode, and the situation, despite its complexity, remains under control.

This is a difficult night and a difficult morning for Kharkiv. But the city is working, all services are in place, decisions are made quickly and responsibly. We keep the situation under control and will do everything possible. Kharkiv will stand! - Terekhov said.

