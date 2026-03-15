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A cold snap with precipitation and a temperature drop to +5 degrees is heading to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2242 views

Starting Wednesday, Ukraine is expected to experience periodic precipitation and a drop in daytime temperatures to +5 to +10 degrees. Monday will still be sunny, with temperatures up to +12 degrees in Kyiv.

A cold snap with precipitation and a temperature drop to +5 degrees is heading to Ukraine

At the beginning of next week, the weather in Ukraine will be cool. This was reported on Telegram by forecaster Nataliia Didenko, UNN reports.

Details

The air temperature will gradually decrease and will be +5+10 degrees during the day. From Wednesday, precipitation will appear. Periodically. Tomorrow, March 16, warm weather will still prevail, with +9+13 degrees expected during the day. And most importantly - sunny

- the post says.

On Monday, it will also be without precipitation in Kyiv, +10+12 degrees.

Recall

Forecasters predicted partly cloudy skies in most of Ukraine on Sunday, March 15.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWeather and environment
Rains in Ukraine
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