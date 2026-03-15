A cold snap with precipitation and a temperature drop to +5 degrees is heading to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Starting Wednesday, Ukraine is expected to experience periodic precipitation and a drop in daytime temperatures to +5 to +10 degrees. Monday will still be sunny, with temperatures up to +12 degrees in Kyiv.
At the beginning of next week, the weather in Ukraine will be cool. This was reported on Telegram by forecaster Nataliia Didenko, UNN reports.
Details
The air temperature will gradually decrease and will be +5+10 degrees during the day. From Wednesday, precipitation will appear. Periodically. Tomorrow, March 16, warm weather will still prevail, with +9+13 degrees expected during the day. And most importantly - sunny
On Monday, it will also be without precipitation in Kyiv, +10+12 degrees.
Recall
Forecasters predicted partly cloudy skies in most of Ukraine on Sunday, March 15.