Canada expands sanctions against Russia for transporting weapons from North Korea

The Canadian government has imposed sanctions on two individuals and six legal entities from Russia that transported weapons, including missiles, from North Korea. This is stated in the message of the Government of Canada, reports UNN.

Details

As noted on the website of the Government of Canada, the country's Foreign Minister Melanie Jolly announced that Canada is imposing additional sanctions against two individuals and six legal entities for facilitating the illegal transportation of weapons, including ballistic missiles, from North Korea to Russia.

There is recorded evidence that these weapons were used by the Kremlin to wage a war of aggression against Ukraine in 2023 and 2024. Not only is Russia's attack on Ukraine illegal, but the purchase of weapons it uses is contrary to UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea. These resolutions explicitly prohibit all UN member states from purchasing weapons and related materials from North Korea - the message says.

It is noted that the sanctions were imposed on high-ranking representatives of Russian enterprises that are closely connected with the Russian army and are involved in the transportation of weapons from North Korea. In addition, sanctioned companies own, operate, or operate aircraft and cargo ships that were used to transport missiles.

Recall

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on European banks to step up efforts to combat evasion of Russian sanctions,including through third parties and sensitive goods originating in the United States and Europe.