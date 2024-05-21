ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Canada expands sanctions against Russia for transporting weapons from North Korea

Canada expands sanctions against Russia for transporting weapons from North Korea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58752 views

Canada is imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and legal entities for facilitating the illegal transportation of weapons, including ballistic missiles, from North Korea to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, in violation of UN resolutions.

The Canadian government has imposed sanctions on two individuals and six legal entities from Russia that transported weapons, including missiles, from North Korea. This is stated in the message of the Government of Canada, reports UNN.

Details

As noted on the website of the Government of Canada, the country's Foreign Minister Melanie Jolly announced that Canada is imposing additional sanctions against two individuals and six legal entities for facilitating the illegal transportation of weapons, including ballistic missiles, from North Korea to Russia.

There is recorded evidence that these weapons were used by the Kremlin to wage a war of aggression against Ukraine in 2023 and 2024. Not only is Russia's attack on Ukraine illegal, but the purchase of weapons it uses is contrary to UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea. These resolutions explicitly prohibit all UN member states from purchasing weapons and related materials from North Korea

- the message says.

It is noted that the sanctions were imposed on high-ranking representatives of Russian enterprises that are closely connected with the Russian army and are involved in the transportation of weapons from North Korea. In addition, sanctioned companies own, operate, or operate aircraft and cargo ships that were used to transport missiles.

Recall

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on European banks to step up efforts to combat evasion of Russian sanctions,including through third parties and sensitive goods originating in the United States and Europe.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
united-nationsUnited Nations
north-koreaNorth Korea
dzhanet-yellenJanet Yellen
canadaCanada
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising