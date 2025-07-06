Experts named the five least reliable cars of 2025: list

US experts named 5 models of the most unreliable cars. This is reported by UNN with reference to GoBankingRates.

Details

The independent non-profit organization Consumer Reports analyzed data on over 300,000 cars. This was done to create the reliability rating for 2025.

As a result, five car models were selected that are not particularly reliable.

Rivian

Consumer Reports Reliability Rating: 14 out of 100;

CarEdge Reliability Rating: 18/100.

Cadillac

Consumer Reports Reliability Rating: 27/100;

CarEdge Reliability Rating: 27/100.

GMC

Consumer Reports Reliability Rating: 33/100;

CarEdge Reliability Rating: 33/100.

Jeep

Consumer Reports Reliability Rating: 33/100;

CarEdge Reliability Rating: 33/100.

Tesla

Consumer Reports Reliability Rating: 36/100;

CarEdge Reliability Rating: 36/100.

