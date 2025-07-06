Experts named the five least reliable cars of 2025: list
Consumer Reports analyzed over 300,000 vehicles for its 2025 reliability ratings. Rivian, Cadillac, GMC, Jeep, and Tesla were identified as the least reliable models.
The independent non-profit organization Consumer Reports analyzed data on over 300,000 cars. This was done to create the reliability rating for 2025.
As a result, five car models were selected that are not particularly reliable.
Rivian
- Consumer Reports Reliability Rating: 14 out of 100;
- CarEdge Reliability Rating: 18/100.
Cadillac
- Consumer Reports Reliability Rating: 27/100;
- CarEdge Reliability Rating: 27/100.
GMC
- Consumer Reports Reliability Rating: 33/100;
- CarEdge Reliability Rating: 33/100.
Jeep
- Consumer Reports Reliability Rating: 33/100;
- CarEdge Reliability Rating: 33/100.
Tesla
- Consumer Reports Reliability Rating: 36/100;
- CarEdge Reliability Rating: 36/100.
Recall
Chinese automakers BYD and Chery increased sales by 40% in 2024. At the same time, Tesla faced an annual decline for the first time.