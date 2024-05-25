ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 44485 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101231 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144467 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149024 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244616 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172956 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164456 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148173 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222601 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113006 views

The World Bank is ready to manage the G7 loan fund for Ukraine using Russian assets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71848 views

World Bank President Ajay Banga expressed his readiness to manage a G7 loan fund for Ukraine secured by frozen Russian assets for non-military purposes, using the World Bank's experience in managing similar donor funds.

World Bank President Ajay Banga told Reuters on Friday that he is "absolutely" open to the idea of managing a G7 loan fund for Ukraine backed by proceeds from frozen Russian sovereign assets - at least for non-military purposes, UNN reports.

Details

Banga, who attended a meeting of G7 finance ministers discussing the concept of such a loan, said the World Bank has sufficient experience in managing similar non-military donor funds, including one for Afghanistan. He said he could "repeat" this work for a loan to Ukraine.

G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine25.05.24, 09:30 • 22823 views

Banga said he was not a party to the loan negotiations and had not been approached by Yellen or other G7 finance ministers.

"All I know is that if they decide to give it to us, am I ready? Yes," Banga said.

"I could manage this type of fund. I would need guarantees, I would need to make sure that our people understand how to use it," he added.

According to him, this will include coordinating the process of allocating funds to projects with the countries sponsoring the loan.

At the same time, Banga said that the World Bank is prohibited from making any payments for military purposes, either directly or through a financial intermediary fund.

Earlier this week, a representative of the US Treasury Department said that channeling funds through such an international institution would make the loan "look like a grant from Ukraine's perspective" without increasing the country's debt burden.

Addendum

The World Bank already manages approximately $42 billion to support Ukraine's economy, mostly from donor countries. 

The World Bank has also conducted an extensive assessment of the damage caused by the war in Ukraine, estimating in February that the country needs $486 billion to rebuild its infrastructure, housing, and economy after the war ends, nearly three times its annual output.

Banga said the figure was likely to have increased as a result of recent missile attacks by Russia, but declined to give a new estimate of the damage.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
world-bankWorld Bank
reutersReuters
afghanistanAfghanistan
dzhanet-yellenJanet Yellen
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising