Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Israeli F-15 miraculously avoided emergency landing during attack on Iran - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

An Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jet encountered a fuel tank malfunction during an attack on Tehran, leading to a fuel shortage. Emergency aerial refueling allowed the mission to be completed, avoiding a forced landing.

Israeli F-15 miraculously avoided emergency landing during attack on Iran - Media

On one of the days of the Israeli Air Force attacks on Iran, an unusual drama unfolded in the sky over Tehran. An F-15 ("Falcon") fighter jet, heading to attack the Iranian capital, encountered a malfunction in one of its fuel tanks. The malfunction prevented it from removing fuel from the tank, and as a result, a significant fuel deficit began to emerge in the middle of the mission, UNN reports with reference to Mako.

Details

It is noted that the pilot, flying over Iranian territory, noticed the fuel problem and was forced to report it in real time.

At this stage, there were no plans to escort the aircraft with a refueling tanker – unlike some previous combat sorties – but due to the seriousness of the situation, it was decided to launch an unscheduled refueling operation.

- the publication writes.

Israel prepares for new military actions against Iran and expects Trump to give the "green light" - Axios08.07.25, 02:19 • 25878 views

It is indicated that the refueling aircraft was able to arrive on time, and thanks to in-flight coordination, they were able to cope with the malfunction and complete the attack mission without deviating from the action plan.

At the same time, an emergency solution arose: landing in a neighboring country if the malfunction was not eliminated, to avoid any scenario that would lead to the aircraft landing in the heart of Tehran.

- the article says.

According to media reports, Israeli Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar presented a serious control scenario shortly before the attack began. He predicted that ten Israeli aircraft could be hit within the first 72 hours of fighting.

Recall

On June 13, the Israeli Air Force launched an attack on Iran, targeting military and nuclear facilities. High-ranking Iranian military personnel and nuclear physicists were also eliminated.

Israel will return to fighting in Gaza if Hamas is not eliminated within 60 days - Netanyahu11.07.25, 00:41 • 3474 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
Israel
Tehran
Iran
