Israel will return to fighting in Gaza if Hamas is not eliminated within 60 days - Netanyahu

If Hamas is not neutralized within 60 days, Israel will return to hostilities in the Gaza Strip. This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an address to the nation, reported by UNN.

Details

He reported on an agreement with US President Donald Trump "regarding Gaza, the region and beyond" and noted that the Israeli government, together with Washington, is working to return live and deceased abductees still held by terrorists, in exchange for a temporary 60-day ceasefire with Hamas.

At the beginning of this truce, a negotiation process for a permanent cessation of the war will begin. To achieve this, our minimum conditions must be met: Hamas will have no military or administrative capabilities left. These are our basic conditions - explained Netanyahu.

According to him, if this can be achieved, "it will be good."

"If this is not achieved within 60 days, we will achieve it by another means, by applying the force of our army. We said the same thing about Iran regarding the elimination of the nuclear threat. If it can be done during the 60-day negotiations between the US and Iran - good. If not - it will be achieved by another means," emphasized the head of the Israeli government.

Recall

On July 8, US President Donald Trump, while hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, stated that, in his opinion, negotiations on ending the war in the Gaza Strip "are going very well." He also expressed confidence that Hamas is ready to end the 21-month conflict.

