EU concluded an agreement with Israel on increasing humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza - Kallas

The European Union has concluded a new agreement with Israel aimed at unblocking the supply of urgently needed food and fuel to Gaza. This was stated by the chief diplomat of the European Union, Kaja Kallas. This is reported by the Associated Press, transmitted by UNN.

Details

According to her, significant steps have been taken to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza after negotiations with Israel.

The agreed measures will be implemented in the coming days, Kallas added. This includes, in particular, increasing the number of trucks with humanitarian aid and food, restoring Jordanian and Egyptian aid routes, restoring fuel supplies for humanitarian institutions to operational levels, protecting humanitarian workers, repairing and facilitating work on vital infrastructure facilities, such as restoring electricity to the desalination plant.

The agreement reached on Thursday could lead to the opening of more crossings, the entry of aid and food trucks into Gaza, the repair of vital infrastructure, and the protection of humanitarian workers. We expect Israel to implement all agreed measures — Kallas stated.

This statement came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to leave Washington after meetings with US President Donald Trump, apparently without final agreements on a temporary ceasefire, which the White House advocated.

Netanyahu stated that Israel continues to seek an agreement for a 60-day pause in hostilities and the release of half of the 50 hostages remaining in Gaza, many of whom are believed to be dead.

Once this agreement is concluded, Israel is ready to negotiate a final end to the war, Netanyahu said. But only if Hamas disarms and renounces its governing and military capabilities in Gaza.

If this can be achieved through negotiations - all the better. If this is not achieved through negotiations in 60 days, we will achieve it by other means; using force, the force of our heroic army - Netanyahu said in a video address.

Nevertheless, American officials expressed hope that the resumption of high-level negotiations - mediated by Egypt and Qatar, and with the participation of White House envoy Steve Witkoff - could lead to progress.

Addition

International humanitarian groups say Israeli military restrictions and ongoing violence have made it difficult to deliver aid to Gaza even after Israel eased its 2.5-month full blockade in May. Experts warn that the territory is at risk of famine as the war between Israel and Hamas continues for 21 months.

New details emerge about Gaza ceasefire proposal - Associated Press