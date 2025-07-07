$41.720.00
Publications
Exclusives
New details emerge about Gaza ceasefire proposal - Associated Press

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Israel has sent a negotiating team to Qatar to discuss a 60-day truce in Gaza, which includes an exchange of hostages and bodies of the deceased. US President Donald Trump personally guarantees Israel's adherence to the cessation of military operations.

New details emerge about Gaza ceasefire proposal - Associated Press

New details of the Gaza ceasefire proposal emerged on Sunday, July 6, as Israel sent a negotiating team to Qatar ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House for talks on the deal. This was reported by Associated Press (AP) with reference to a copy of the agreement and sources, UNN reports.

Details

The document outlines plans for a 60-day truce, during which Hamas would hand over 10 hostages and 18 bodies of deceased citizens, while Israeli forces would withdraw to a buffer zone along Gaza's borders with Israel and Egypt.

It also emphasizes the significant amount of aid to be distributed by UN agencies and the Palestinian Red Crescent. The document does not specify what will happen to the American organization "Gaza Humanitarian Fund," which has been distributing food aid since May 2025.

According to previous ceasefire agreements, Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons will be released in exchange for hostages, but their number has not been agreed upon.

As AP writes, the proposal does not guarantee a final end to the war – a condition demanded by Hamas – but provides that negotiations for a permanent ceasefire will take place within 60 days.

According to the publication, during this time, "US President Donald Trump guarantees Israel's adherence" to the cessation of military operations.

The document states that Trump "will personally announce the ceasefire agreement."

Trump's personal guarantee seemed to be an attempt to assure Hamas that Israel would not unilaterally resume hostilities, as happened in March during a previous truce, when negotiations for its extension seemed to have reached a dead end

- the post says.

It should be recalled that US President Donald Trump may announce a ceasefire in Gaza on July 7, if an agreement is reached. Negotiations between Israel and Hamas resumed in Qatar, providing for a 60-day truce and the release of hostages.

An Israeli negotiating team will depart for Qatar for indirect talks with Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage release. At the same time, the Israeli Prime Minister's office stated that the changes Hamas intends to make to the proposal are "unacceptable to Israel."

Israel bombed Houthi targets in Yemen07.07.25, 02:24 • 187 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
Israel
United Nations
Donald Trump
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip
