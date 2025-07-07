Israel bombed Houthi targets in Yemen

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted Operation "Black Flag" in Yemen, delivering powerful strikes against Houthi targets. This was announced by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, as reported by UNN with reference to his statement on the social network X (Twitter).

The fate of Yemen is like the fate of Tehran. As part of Operation "Black Flag," the IDF struck terrorist targets of the Houthi regime in the ports of Hodeidah, As-Salif, and Ras Isa, at the Ras Katib power plant, and at the vessel Galaxy Leader, which the Houthis seized approximately two years ago and are currently using for terrorist activities in the Red Sea. - the post reads.

The head of the Israeli defense agency added that anyone who tries to attack Israel will receive a retaliatory strike.

At the same time, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces reported that fighter jets were used for strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, including three ports.

Among the targets were the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and As-Salif. They are used by the Houthis to transport Iranian regime weapons, which are used to carry out terrorist operations against Israel and its allies. The strike was carried out in response to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel, its civilian population, and civilian infrastructure, including the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles and surface-to-surface missiles towards Israeli territory. - the IDF reported.

The Israeli military also reminded that the Houthis use maritime space to conduct terrorist activities against vessels and global maritime trade. "The hit targets demonstrate the regime's systematic use of civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes," the military added.

Military sources in Yemen told Al-Mayadeen channel that the Air Force repelled an Israeli attack on Hodeidah port.

"In the first volley of anti-aircraft missiles, we managed to force ten Israeli fighter jets out of the airspace before they delivered their strikes," the sources claimed.

