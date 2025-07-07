Israel bombed Houthi targets in Yemen

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 24306 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 89933 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 100891 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 198989 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 334582 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 353471 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 141438 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 116637 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 127292 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 195402 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
63%
747mm
Popular news
Son beat father to death in Dnipro: details of the crimeJuly 6, 03:27 PM • 8440 views
Shelling of Donetsk region on July 6: 5 people killed, infrastructure destroyedJuly 6, 03:42 PM • 1887 views
Experts named the five least reliable cars of 2025: listJuly 6, 04:07 PM • 2228 views
In Moldova, Ilan Shor's pro-Russian bloc prepares for elections, promising to change powerJuly 6, 04:47 PM • 1630 views
In June, attempts were made to dismiss Budanov, but he retained his position - The EconomistJuly 6, 06:58 PM • 3438 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 132552 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 334575 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 353469 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 211772 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 210618 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
White House
Yemen
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 198983 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 69747 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 191339 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 218048 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 187310 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Eurofighter Typhoon
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
Truth Social

Israel bombed Houthi targets in Yemen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted Operation "Black Flag" in Yemen, striking Houthi targets, including ports and the vessel Galaxy Leader. This was a response to Houthi attacks against Israel and their use of civilian infrastructure for terrorist activities.

Israel bombed Houthi targets in Yemen

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted Operation "Black Flag" in Yemen, delivering powerful strikes against Houthi targets. This was announced by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, as reported by UNN with reference to his statement on the social network X (Twitter).

The fate of Yemen is like the fate of Tehran. As part of Operation "Black Flag," the IDF struck terrorist targets of the Houthi regime in the ports of Hodeidah, As-Salif, and Ras Isa, at the Ras Katib power plant, and at the vessel Galaxy Leader, which the Houthis seized approximately two years ago and are currently using for terrorist activities in the Red Sea.

- the post reads.

The head of the Israeli defense agency added that anyone who tries to attack Israel will receive a retaliatory strike.

At the same time, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces reported that fighter jets were used for strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, including three ports.

Among the targets were the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and As-Salif. They are used by the Houthis to transport Iranian regime weapons, which are used to carry out terrorist operations against Israel and its allies. The strike was carried out in response to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel, its civilian population, and civilian infrastructure, including the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles and surface-to-surface missiles towards Israeli territory.

- the IDF reported.

The Israeli military also reminded that the Houthis use maritime space to conduct terrorist activities against vessels and global maritime trade. "The hit targets demonstrate the regime's systematic use of civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes," the military added.

Military sources in Yemen told Al-Mayadeen channel that the Air Force repelled an Israeli attack on Hodeidah port.

"In the first volley of anti-aircraft missiles, we managed to force ten Israeli fighter jets out of the airspace before they delivered their strikes," the sources claimed.

Israeli delegation to travel to Qatar for talks despite "unacceptable demands" from Hamas06.07.25, 08:17 • 1786 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Red Sea
Yemen
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9