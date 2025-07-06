$41.720.00
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 5, 05:41 PM
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Israeli delegation to travel to Qatar for talks despite "unacceptable demands" from Hamas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 289 views

An Israeli negotiating team will travel to Qatar for indirect talks with Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage release. At the same time, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister stated that the changes Hamas intends to make to the proposal are "unacceptable to Israel."

Israeli delegation to travel to Qatar for talks despite "unacceptable demands" from Hamas

The office of the Israeli Prime Minister confirmed in a statement that the Israeli negotiating team will depart for Qatar on Sunday for indirect hostage talks with representatives of the Hamas group.

UNN reports with reference to Times of Israel and Sky TG24.

Details

On Sunday, Israel will send a delegation to Qatar for indirect talks with Hamas regarding the latest ceasefire proposal in Gaza and the release of hostages. Earlier, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that "the changes Hamas intends to make to Qatar's proposal were communicated to us last night and are unacceptable to Israel.

After assessing the situation, Netanyahu was instructed to accept the invitation to negotiations and continue talks on the return of our hostages based on Qatar's proposal, which Israel accepted.

- the statement reads.

However, it added:

In light of the situation assessment, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to accept the invitation for indirect negotiations and continue contacts regarding the return of our hostages – based on Qatar's proposal, which Israel agreed to. The negotiating team will depart tomorrow.

Recall

UNN reported that disagreements arose within Hamas regarding the new US ceasefire proposal in Gaza.

The political leadership outside the Gaza Strip, mostly based in Qatar and Istanbul, allegedly favors a ceasefire. According to Guardian sources, those elements of the terrorist group still active in the Gaza Strip allegedly want to continue fighting.

- writes the Guardian.

It later became known that Hamas leaders are close to accepting the proposed ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces announced control over 65% of the territory of the Gaza Strip.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
The Guardian
Israel Defense Forces
Istanbul
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip
