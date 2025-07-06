Israeli delegation to travel to Qatar for talks despite "unacceptable demands" from Hamas

The office of the Israeli Prime Minister confirmed in a statement that the Israeli negotiating team will depart for Qatar on Sunday for indirect hostage talks with representatives of the Hamas group.

On Sunday, Israel will send a delegation to Qatar for indirect talks with Hamas regarding the latest ceasefire proposal in Gaza and the release of hostages. Earlier, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that "the changes Hamas intends to make to Qatar's proposal were communicated to us last night and are unacceptable to Israel.

After assessing the situation, Netanyahu was instructed to accept the invitation to negotiations and continue talks on the return of our hostages based on Qatar's proposal, which Israel accepted. - the statement reads.

However, it added:

In light of the situation assessment, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to accept the invitation for indirect negotiations and continue contacts regarding the return of our hostages – based on Qatar's proposal, which Israel agreed to. The negotiating team will depart tomorrow.

UNN reported that disagreements arose within Hamas regarding the new US ceasefire proposal in Gaza.

The political leadership outside the Gaza Strip, mostly based in Qatar and Istanbul, allegedly favors a ceasefire. According to Guardian sources, those elements of the terrorist group still active in the Gaza Strip allegedly want to continue fighting. - writes the Guardian.

It later became known that Hamas leaders are close to accepting the proposed ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces announced control over 65% of the territory of the Gaza Strip.

