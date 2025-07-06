Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei appeared in public for the first time after Israeli attacks

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made his first public appearance since the start of Israeli attacks on June 13. This was reported by Iran International, informs UNN.

It is noted that Khamenei participated in a mourning ceremony on the occasion of Muharram at his residence in Tehran.

The publication indicates that during this time, the Ayatollah only published pre-recorded video messages amid reports that he was hiding in a bunker for security reasons.

The Husayniyah erupted (with emotion) when the supreme leader arrived. … The waves of this explosion will reach Tel Aviv and the White House - a powerful surge of devotion, love, and longing of the people for their leader - described the first public appearance of Khamenei since the beginning of the war with Israel by an unnamed member of his office.

As is known, on June 13, Tel Aviv launched a large-scale military operation against Iran. Its goal is to destroy Tehran's nuclear potential.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei chose replacements for his military command in case his officials die as a result of Israeli strikes. He also appointed three high-ranking clerics to replace him if the Ayatollah himself is eliminated.

