Israel prepares for new military actions against Iran and expects Trump to give the "green light" - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Israel is considering military action against Iran if Tehran resumes its nuclear program. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will discuss this issue with US President Donald Trump.

Israel prepares for new military actions against Iran and expects Trump to give the "green light" - Axios

Israel is preparing for the possibility of further military action against Iran if Tehran tries to resume its nuclear program, with Israeli leadership believing that US President Donald Trump may give the green light for renewed attacks. This is reported by Axios, citing two unnamed "informed sources," according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Iranian nuclear crisis will be the main topic during the meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the White House.

Israeli officials say Netanyahu wants to reach an agreement with Trump on future US nuclear talks with Iran and on possible scenarios that would justify renewed military strikes

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that Netanyahu's chief adviser, Ron Dermer, told officials in closed meetings that after a recent visit to Washington, he had the impression that the Trump administration would support new Israeli strikes on Iran "under certain circumstances."

One scenario (for further Israeli strikes - ed.) could be Iran's attempt to remove highly enriched uranium from damaged facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. A second option could be an attempt by the Iranians to begin restoring their nuclear program, including enrichment facilities

- the media quotes the interlocutor.

The authors add that Trump has twice stated after the end of the 12-day war between Israel and Iran that the US could attack Iran again in the future if it resumes uranium enrichment, but he also stated that he wants to reach a negotiated settlement to avoid any further conflict.

Recall

Earlier, Iranian Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi threatened Israel with a "devastating" attack if the conflict resumed. This response, he said, is so "powerful" that even the US will not be able to save Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

