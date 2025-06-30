$41.640.06
US intercepted conversation of Iranian officials about American strikes - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The US intercepted a conversation between Iranian officials discussing the aftermath of American military strikes on Iran's nuclear program. The Iranians downplayed the damage, claiming the attack was less devastating than expected.

US intercepted conversation of Iranian officials about American strikes - WP

The United States obtained an intercepted communication between high-ranking Iranian officials who were discussing this month's US military strikes on Iran's nuclear program. The intercepted call from Iranian officials downplays the damage from the US attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

High-ranking Iranian officials claimed that the attack was less devastating than they expected, according to four individuals familiar with secret intelligence circulating within the US government. Meanwhile, the Trump administration dismissed the new intelligence as insubstantial.

In a message intended to be private, Iranian officials wondered why the strikes, ordered by US President Donald Trump, were not as devastating and extensive as they had expected.

Intercepted electronic intelligence data show a more complex picture than the one presented by the American leader after the US strikes. He stated that the operation "completely destroyed" Iran's nuclear program.

The Trump administration did not deny the existence of the intercepted communication, which had not been previously reported, but strongly disagreed with the Iranians' conclusions. The White House questioned their ability to assess the damage to the three nuclear facilities hit by the US as part of the operation.

It is a shame that The Washington Post helps people commit crimes by publishing out-of-context leaks. The idea that unnamed Iranian officials know what happened under hundreds of meters of rubble is nonsense. Their nuclear weapons program is complete.

- said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Analysts generally agree that enormous US firepower was used for the strikes, including 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs and Tomahawk cruise missiles, which severely damaged nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. But the extent of the destruction and how long it might take Iran to recover have caused heated debate amid reports that Iran moved its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium before the strike, and that the explosions blocked the entrance to two facilities but did not destroy their underground buildings.

Iran's nuclear potential suffered "serious damage" after US airstrikes, but not destroyed - Grossi30.06.25, 11:26 • 1360 views

Recall

Iran refuses to negotiate with the US as long as Washington dictates terms regarding Tehran's nuclear program. The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN stated that uranium enrichment in Iran "will never stop" and is the country's right under the NPT.

Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals for imposing sanctions against Iran30.06.25, 12:36 • 1144 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Tomahawk (missile family)
The Washington Post
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
