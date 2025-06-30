$41.640.06
Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals for imposing sanctions against Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved initiatives regarding the application of personal and economic sanctions against Iranian entities. This decision is based on EU Council resolutions from 2011 and 2023.

Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals for imposing sanctions against Iran

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted proposals regarding the application of personal and special economic sanctions in accordance with the decisions of the Council of the European Union concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The relevant decree appeared on the government website, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that according to decree 626 of June 27, in connection with the adoption of the decisions of the Council of the European Union of April 12, 2011 and July 20, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers approved and submitted for consideration to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) proposals regarding the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures to Iranian individuals and legal entities.

At the same time, the document does not specify against whom exactly sanctions are proposed to be applied. In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is instructed, after the NSDC decision on the application of sanctions enters into force, to inform the competent bodies of the European Union, the USA and other states about the application of sanctions.

Addition

United States President Donald Trump, in a sharp statement, condemned Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for false claims of victory in the war with Israel. The head of the White House stated that he saved Khamenei from death and canceled the easing of sanctions after aggressive statements from Iran.

