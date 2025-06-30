Iran's nuclear potential suffered "serious damage" after US airstrikes, but not destroyed - Grossi

Iran's nuclear potential suffered "serious damage" as a result of recent US airstrikes, but was not completely destroyed. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

According to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Iranian nuclear facilities received serious damage, but were not completely disabled. Moreover, Iran has industrial and technical capabilities. And if Tehran wants, it can resume its nuclear program.

Grossi also stated that it is very important that Iran allow IAEA inspectors into its nuclear facilities and allow them to perform their duties. At the same time, in his opinion, Tehran cannot be forced to abandon the production of nuclear technologies only by military methods.

There is industrial potential. Iran is a very developed country in terms of nuclear technologies, that's obvious. Therefore, I think we all should understand that this problem cannot be solved definitively by military means — stated the head of the IAEA.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied statements by US President Donald Trump regarding the resumption of nuclear talks after recent bombings. In addition, Tehran refused UN and IAEA inspectors access to bombed nuclear facilities.