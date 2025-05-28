Turkey and Belgium will join the drone coalition for Ukraine

$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 13193 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 39276 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 63917 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 111117 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 80008 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 86498 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 162602 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71156 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 171665 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 220356 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Popular news

Prices for export oil from Moscow are falling for the seventh week in a row – Bloomberg

May 28, 01:09 PM • 12816 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 58036 views

Suspected of war crimes against Ukraine: captured a shooter from the Russian Armed Forces who executed Ukrainian prisoners of war

May 28, 01:55 PM • 24585 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 92475 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

02:58 PM • 28444 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 92526 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 171665 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 183375 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 188092 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 220356 views
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 58067 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 122128 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 62729 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 66478 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 133067 views
Turkey and Belgium will join the drone coalition for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The countries will join the international coalition in support of Ukraine. The coalition participants have allocated 2.75 billion euros to support Ukraine this year.

Turkey and Belgium will join the drone coalition for Ukraine

Turkey and Belgium have expressed their intention to join the international drone coalition in support of Ukraine. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Latvia, Andris Spruds, reports UNN.

Details

He also noted that the coalition member countries have committed to allocate EUR 2.75 billion this year to support Ukraine.

The international drone coalition is getting stronger – we will be able to supply more drones to Ukraine, while strengthening the defense industry of Latvia, the EU and NATO countries. Our strength is in unity, so new allies joining the coalition will allow us to provide Ukraine with much-needed support in its fight against the aggressor

- stressed Spruds.

He pointed out that the member countries of the coalition countries-members of the format jointly contributed about 180 million euros to the procurement fund, which is managed by Great Britain – another head of the "drone coalition". This fund is intended for centralized procurement of unmanned technologies along with national support measures of each member country of the coalition.

Reference

The "drone coalition" currently consists of 18 official states: Latvia, Great Britain, Australia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Estonia, Italy, New Zealand, Canada, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Ukraine, Germany and Sweden.

Since the creation of the "drone coalition" in February 2024, the member states have provided significant support to Ukraine. In 2024 alone, it reached a total of EUR 1.8 billion.

Reminder

Latvia sent a new batch of 1,500 strike drones to Ukraine as part of the international "drone coalition". This was announced on May 26 by the Minister of Defense of Latvia, Andris Spruds.

  Before that Latvia reported on the transfer of a batch of 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine within the framework of the "drone coalition" at the end of April.

Ukraine and Finland are launching a Shelter Coalition: what you need to know28.05.25, 19:52 • 1686 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Latvia
Belgium
Turkey
Ukraine
