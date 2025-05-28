Turkey and Belgium will join the drone coalition for Ukraine

Turkey and Belgium have expressed their intention to join the international drone coalition in support of Ukraine. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Latvia, Andris Spruds, reports UNN.

Details

He also noted that the coalition member countries have committed to allocate EUR 2.75 billion this year to support Ukraine.

The international drone coalition is getting stronger – we will be able to supply more drones to Ukraine, while strengthening the defense industry of Latvia, the EU and NATO countries. Our strength is in unity, so new allies joining the coalition will allow us to provide Ukraine with much-needed support in its fight against the aggressor - stressed Spruds.

He pointed out that the member countries of the coalition countries-members of the format jointly contributed about 180 million euros to the procurement fund, which is managed by Great Britain – another head of the "drone coalition". This fund is intended for centralized procurement of unmanned technologies along with national support measures of each member country of the coalition.

Reference

The "drone coalition" currently consists of 18 official states: Latvia, Great Britain, Australia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Estonia, Italy, New Zealand, Canada, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Ukraine, Germany and Sweden.

Since the creation of the "drone coalition" in February 2024, the member states have provided significant support to Ukraine. In 2024 alone, it reached a total of EUR 1.8 billion.

Reminder

Latvia sent a new batch of 1,500 strike drones to Ukraine as part of the international "drone coalition". This was announced on May 26 by the Minister of Defense of Latvia, Andris Spruds.

Before that Latvia reported on the transfer of a batch of 1,500 combat drones to Ukraine within the framework of the "drone coalition" at the end of April.

