Ukraine and Finland are launching a Shelter Coalition: what you need to know

Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 1054 views

Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 15533 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 43736 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 69094 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 62108 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 77521 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 156461 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 69906 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 151959 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 202099 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 63248 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 100951 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 29845 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 55287 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

02:58 PM • 6690 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 56202 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 151959 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 164558 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 169459 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 202099 views
The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 30543 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 101628 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 55018 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 59415 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 126540 views
Ukraine and Finland are launching a Shelter Coalition: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

Ukraine and Finland have signed a joint statement on the establishment of the Shelter Coalition. This will attract about 14 billion euros for the construction and modernization of existing facilities.

Ukraine and Finland are launching a Shelter Coalition: what you need to know

Ukraine and Finland signed a joint statement on the establishment of the Shelter Coalition, which will attract about EUR 14 billion of resources for the construction of shelters. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, UNN reports.

A priority topic of today's meeting with Prime Minister Petteri Orpo is partnership in the development of a network of civil protection facilities. Ukraine and Finland are launching the Shelter Coalition. Accordingly, a joint statement was signed with Orpo today. We set clear goals - to coordinate the efforts of partners in the construction of shelters, exchange best practices in this area, create and maintain funding mechanisms for the construction of civil protection facilities 

- said Shmyhal.

He noted that one such instrument could be launched by the European Union under the Ukraine Facility programme.

For Ukraine, the creation of reliable shelters is a matter of life for our people. (...) As of today, Ukraine has 62,000 shelters, and many more are needed. In addition, a number of facilities need modernisation. The government is already implementing a strategy for the construction of shelters. Our goal is to build 2,300 civil defence structures by 2027 and another 3,000 by 2030. This requires significant funds. We expect to attract about EUR 14 billion of resources for the construction of shelters through the coalition 

- added Shmyhal.

Recall

The government is investing significant funds in Ukrainian education, in particular, in shelters in schools, school buses and the NUS reform. The priority is to prepare children for the challenges of the 21st century.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Petteri Orpo
European Union
Finland
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
