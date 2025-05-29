On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

On the night of Thursday, May 29, the capital of Russia, Moscow, and the Moscow region were attacked by drones.

This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages and the mayor of Moscow Serhiy Sobyanin.

Details

According to him, air defense repelled the attack of three drones that attacked the Moscow region.

According to preliminary information, there are no serious damages or casualties. Specialists of emergency services are working at the site of the wreckage - Sobyanin wrote.

In turn, the network reports serious damage to a building in the Mirax Park residential complex in the southwest of Moscow, which was allegedly hit by a drone. Users publish the corresponding video.

Let us remind you

The capital of Russia, Moscow, was massively attacked by drones on the night of May 28. Also, local public pages reported a massive attack by UAVs on the Moscow region and published a corresponding video.

On the eve of the fire in Zelenograd, one of the districts of Moscow, a fire broke out on the territory of the "elma" technopark. Among the main activities of the technopark are the production of electronic equipment, control and measuring devices, as well as optical equipment.

