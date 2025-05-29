On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM • 15429 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 46228 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 68575 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 116213 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 83472 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 87653 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 163530 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71334 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 173764 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 221952 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

744mm
Popular news

Glacier collapse in Switzerland partially buried an entire village: one person missing

May 28, 05:05 PM • 6796 views

Ukraine and Finland have signed a number of documents in the field of security, energy and education: what is expected

May 28, 05:20 PM • 2394 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled an additional train Uzhhorod - Kyiv for peak dates

May 28, 05:36 PM • 2924 views

Meeting in Berlin: Zelenskyy thanked Steinmeier for the transfer of air defense systems and his patronage over the Chernihiv region

May 28, 05:45 PM • 3066 views

A Chinese paraglider was carried to a record height in an updraft: incredible video footage

May 28, 05:58 PM • 5578 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 96200 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 173765 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 185135 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 189820 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 221952 views
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 60653 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 122864 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 63377 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 67079 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 133627 views
On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Moscow was attacked by drones. Fragments damaged a house in the Mirax Park residential complex. The day before, Moscow was also massively attacked by drones.

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

On the night of Thursday, May 29, the capital of Russia, Moscow, and the Moscow region were attacked by drones. 

This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages and the mayor of Moscow Serhiy Sobyanin.

Details

According to him, air defense repelled the attack of three drones that attacked the Moscow region.

According to preliminary information, there are no serious damages or casualties. Specialists of emergency services are working at the site of the wreckage

- Sobyanin wrote.

In turn, the network reports serious damage to a building in the Mirax Park residential complex in the southwest of Moscow, which was allegedly hit by a drone. Users publish the corresponding video.

Let us remind you

The capital of Russia, Moscow, was massively attacked by drones on the night of May 28. Also, local public pages reported a massive attack by UAVs on the Moscow region and published a corresponding video.

On the eve of the fire in Zelenograd, one of the districts of Moscow, a fire broke out on the territory of the "elma" technopark. Among the main activities of the technopark are the production of electronic equipment, control and measuring devices, as well as optical equipment.

A large-scale fire at the strategic Avangard plant in St. Petersburg: what is known29.05.25, 03:27 • 820 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
