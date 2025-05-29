A large-scale fire at the strategic Avangard plant in St. Petersburg: what is known

$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM • 14849 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 44619 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 67566 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 115210 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 82752 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 87412 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 163322 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71302 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 173345 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 221631 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Popular news

Russians killed a woman with air bombs in Sumy region: details of the tragedy

May 28, 04:08 PM • 4046 views

In Germany, three people were arrested for spying and allegedly planning the murder of a Ukrainian soldier

May 28, 04:13 PM • 2908 views

A soldier was beaten in the Lviv region: the attackers face up to 4 years in prison

May 28, 04:22 PM • 3464 views

Glacier collapse in Switzerland partially buried an entire village: one person missing

May 28, 05:05 PM • 5660 views

A Chinese paraglider was carried to a record height in an updraft: incredible video footage

May 28, 05:58 PM • 4328 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 95787 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 173345 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 184770 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 189473 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 221631 views
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 60497 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 122737 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 63263 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 66982 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 133535 views
A large-scale fire at the strategic Avangard plant in St. Petersburg: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

A large-scale fire broke out at the Avangard plant in St. Petersburg, Russia, at night, which produces radio electronics and microchips. The causes of the fire are currently unknown.

A large-scale fire at the strategic Avangard plant in St. Petersburg: what is known

A large-scale fire broke out at the Avangard plant in St. Petersburg, Russia, on the night of Thursday, May 29. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

According to media reports, the fire was not caused by a UAV strike, the causes of the incident are currently unknown.

Meanwhile, footage of the fire at "Avangard" has already appeared online.

For reference

JSC "Avangard" is a large research and production enterprise in Russia, engaged in the production of radio electronics, microcircuitry, instrumentation, as well as the production of basic supporting structures for radio electronic equipment. It has the status of a federal research and production center and is included in the list of strategic and system-forming enterprises in Russia.

Recall

The day before, a fire occurred in Zelenograd, one of the districts of Moscow, on the territory of the Elma technopark. Among the main activities of the technopark is the production of electronic equipment, control and measuring instruments, as well as optical equipment.

"Movement" in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation: a train was blown up by an explosive device planted under the rails25.05.25, 21:56 • 4890 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
