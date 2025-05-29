A large-scale fire at the strategic Avangard plant in St. Petersburg: what is known

A large-scale fire broke out at the Avangard plant in St. Petersburg, Russia, on the night of Thursday, May 29. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

According to media reports, the fire was not caused by a UAV strike, the causes of the incident are currently unknown.

Meanwhile, footage of the fire at "Avangard" has already appeared online.

For reference

JSC "Avangard" is a large research and production enterprise in Russia, engaged in the production of radio electronics, microcircuitry, instrumentation, as well as the production of basic supporting structures for radio electronic equipment. It has the status of a federal research and production center and is included in the list of strategic and system-forming enterprises in Russia.

Recall

The day before, a fire occurred in Zelenograd, one of the districts of Moscow, on the territory of the Elma technopark. Among the main activities of the technopark is the production of electronic equipment, control and measuring instruments, as well as optical equipment.

