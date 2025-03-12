Zelenskyy hopes for strong steps from the US if Russia refuses the ceasefire
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine stated that he expects increased sanctions and assistance from the US if Russia does not accept a 30-day ceasefire. Ukraine is ready for a truce.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi hopes that Ukraine can count on strong steps from the USA if Russia does not agree to a 30-day ceasefire regime. He stated this to journalists, reports UNN.
When asked what will happen if the Russian Federation does not agree to a ceasefire, Zelenskyi answered: "I understand that we can count (from the USA - ed.) on strong steps. I don't know the details yet, but we are talking about sanctions and strengthening Ukraine".
Addition
Zelenskyi noted that the establishment of a 30-day silence regime depends on whether Russia wants a ceasefire and silence, or whether it wants to continue killing people. Ukraine has clearly demonstrated its position.
Context
Yesterday, the negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations took place in Saudi Arabia. As a result, it became known that the United States is immediately canceling the pause in intelligence sharing and resuming security assistance to Ukraine.
Also, Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire regime, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on the possibility of introducing additional sanctions against Russia, as suggested by President Donald Trump, stressing that the United States has instruments of influence, but hopes for a diplomatic solution.