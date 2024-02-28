German Finance Minister: Use of proceeds from frozen Russian funds will provide Ukraine with billions

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 33558 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 126012 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 78015 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 292504 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 246063 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 195297 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233309 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252078 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158145 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372248 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 93105 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 116479 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 76205 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 55078 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 57554 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 126029 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 292521 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 218932 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 246072 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22553 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30441 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30214 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 77986 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 85021 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

German Finance Minister: Use of proceeds from frozen Russian funds will provide Ukraine with billions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28277 views

The German Finance Minister proposes to use the interest from frozen Russian assets totaling billions of dollars to finance Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression.

German Finance Minister: Use of proceeds from frozen Russian funds will provide Ukraine with billions

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is in favor of using the interest earned from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. This was reported by UNN with reference to Westfälische Nachrichten and Reuters.

Details

According to the German Minister of Finance, the interest received from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation represents a significant amount of funds to help Ukraine.

Initially, we are talking about a single-digit billion dollar amount, but in the coming years it will grow, said a representative of the Free Democratic Party on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers meeting in São Paulo, Brazil.

The EU continues to rely on revenues from the custody of Russian assets - "We have already started this journey here in the European Council," Lindner said.

The European Union is working on how the proceeds from Russian assets can be used for Ukraine. This is a realistic, legally safe step that can be implemented quickly, and this is what we are focusing on

 - said the Minister of Finance of Germany.

Lindner also said that Germany would not agree to a G20 communiqué if it did not mention geopolitical wars, such as the one in Ukraine.

Recall

Germany has announced that it will send Ukraine artillery shells, drones, demining vehicles, and other military aidincluding armored vehicles and anti-drone equipment.

The Netherlands has recently ordered nine DITA air defense systems from Czech manufacturers as part of a large Dutch order for Ukraine. The deliveries will be made by two arms manufacturers in the Czech Republic. 

Defense Ministry says Ukrainian companies can meet the needs of the Armed Forces28.02.24, 17:41 • 22130 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarEconomyPolitics
European Council
Reuters
Brazil
European Union
Christian Lindner
Czech Republic
Germany
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02