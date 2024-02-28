German Finance Minister: Use of proceeds from frozen Russian funds will provide Ukraine with billions

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is in favor of using the interest earned from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. This was reported by UNN with reference to Westfälische Nachrichten and Reuters.

According to the German Minister of Finance, the interest received from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation represents a significant amount of funds to help Ukraine.

Initially, we are talking about a single-digit billion dollar amount, but in the coming years it will grow, said a representative of the Free Democratic Party on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers meeting in São Paulo, Brazil.

The EU continues to rely on revenues from the custody of Russian assets - "We have already started this journey here in the European Council," Lindner said.

The European Union is working on how the proceeds from Russian assets can be used for Ukraine. This is a realistic, legally safe step that can be implemented quickly, and this is what we are focusing on - said the Minister of Finance of Germany.

Lindner also said that Germany would not agree to a G20 communiqué if it did not mention geopolitical wars, such as the one in Ukraine.

Germany has announced that it will send Ukraine artillery shells, drones, demining vehicles, and other military aidincluding armored vehicles and anti-drone equipment.

