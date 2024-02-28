Defense Ministry says Ukrainian companies can meet the needs of the Armed Forces

Ukrainian enterprises have the capacity to meet the logistical needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Vitaliy Polovenko, the press service of the ministry reports UNN.

Polovenko paid a working visit to , one of the most powerful Ukrainian production facilities, where fabric for the army pixel is created.

It is noted that the company has the capacity to produce up to one million meters of fabric for the Defense Forces per month.

The Ministry's goal is to focus on domestic producers. We understand that the coordination between the Ministry and Ukrainian producers depends on the need announced in advance. After all, Ukrainian businesses need to calculate resources in advance to produce high-quality clothing for our military in large quantities - Polovenko summarized .

The Ministry of Defense is currently working to establish interaction with manufacturers and announce procurement needs in advance.

On February 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the launch of the Made in Ukraine platform , which is supposed to become a platform for dialogue between the state and Ukrainian entrepreneurs.