Ukrainian military to receive rifles from the world's best arms manufacturers - Defense Ministry

This month , the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine issued registration certificates for 20 samples of foreign-made small arms. This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, the press service of the Defense Ministry reports UNN.

The agency emphasizes that pistols, machine guns, assault rifles and sniper rifles from world-renowned manufacturers will enhance the combat capabilities of Ukrainian units.

According to Ivan Havryliuk, these are products from world-renowned manufacturers such as Colt, Česká Zbrojovka, DSS, Heckler & Koch GmbH, and Browning.

Also, four samples of 40-mm grenade launchers made in the United States, Turkey, and Germany received registration certificates for use in the army. In addition, four types of Czech, American, and French-made night vision monoculars and binoculars.

Obtaining a registration certificate for foreign models of weapons and military equipment allows them to be purchased and introduced into the staff of military units - the Defense Ministry explained.

In January, the Ministry of Defense authorized more than 40 weapons and military equipment for use in the army. In particular, these include self-propelled artillery systems, mortars, specialized equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, and ammunition of Ukrainian and foreign production.