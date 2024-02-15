Ukrainian military to receive rifles from the world's best arms manufacturers - Defense Ministry

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103428 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130936 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131504 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172858 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170235 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277318 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178056 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167049 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148747 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245736 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 32608 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95704 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 92852 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100796 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 47291 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277319 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245737 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230916 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256332 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242141 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12542 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130936 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104246 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104349 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120598 views
Ukrainian military to receive rifles from the world's best arms manufacturers - Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23107 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine issued registration certificates for 20 small arms and 4 grenade launchers from the United States, Turkey, and Germany, allowing their purchase and use by Ukrainian military units.

This month , the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine issued registration certificates for 20 samples of foreign-made small arms. This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, the press service of the Defense Ministry reports UNN.

Details

The agency emphasizes that pistols, machine guns, assault rifles and sniper rifles from world-renowned manufacturers will enhance the combat capabilities of Ukrainian units.

According to Ivan Havryliuk, these are products from world-renowned manufacturers such as Colt, Česká Zbrojovka, DSS, Heckler & Koch GmbH, and Browning.

Also, four samples of 40-mm grenade launchers made in the United States, Turkey, and Germany received registration certificates for use in the army.  In addition, four types of Czech, American, and French-made night vision monoculars and binoculars.

BILD: Ukraine is increasingly successfully using new ground drones29.01.24, 14:51 • 42250 views

Obtaining a registration certificate for foreign models of weapons and military equipment allows them to be purchased and introduced into the staff of military units

- the Defense Ministry explained. 

Obtaining a registration certificate for foreign models of weapons and military equipment allows purchasing them and introducing them into the staffs of military units.

Recall

In January, the Ministry of Defense authorized more than 40 weapons and military equipment for use in the army. In particular, these include self-propelled artillery systems, mortars, specialized equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, and ammunition of Ukrainian and foreign production.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
franceFrance
czech-republicCzech Republic
germanyGermany
turkeyTurkey
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

