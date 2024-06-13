The G7 will provide Ukraine with $50 billion from the profits from frozen Russian assets - the German finance minister
Kyiv • UNN
The G7 countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros in interest from frozen Russian funds, as announced by German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.
The leaders of the Group of Seven countries have agreed to transfer 50 billion euros to Ukraine at the expense of interest on frozen Russian funds. This was stated by German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on his page in X , UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the G7 agreed that the use of interest from the frozen funds of the Russian Federation is a reasonable tool. The partners are currently working on the details.
Good news from the G7: Another $50 billion for Ukraine. To do this, we are using the profits from frozen assets, a smart tool that demonstrates our unity to Putin, helps Ukraine greatly, and relieves the burden on budgets. Now we are working on the details
Recall
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed that "significant progress" has been made in the Group of Seven (G7) delegations on the use of frozen Russian assets.
G7 to unblock $50 billion of Russian assets for Ukraine12.06.24, 22:55 • 106430 views