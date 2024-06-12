G7 to unblock $50 billion of Russian assets for Ukraine

G7 unblocked $50 billion of Russian assets to help Ukraine. This was announced by a representative of France, reports “DS” with reference to AFP, UNN .

Details

G7 leaders agree to unlock $50 billion for Ukraine by the end of 2024" the statement said.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that the United States will announce a series of “effective new sanctions” and export control measures against Russia this week, as well as new steps to make it possible to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

