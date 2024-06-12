In Sumy region, there is a certain decrease in the intensity of attempts by the Russian Federation's DRG

A certain decrease in the intensity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups' attempts to enter the Sumy sector has been observed recently, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

Along the border with the Russian Federation. The enemy continues its actions in the Kharkiv region - in the directions of Liptsy and Vovchansk - to try to move deeper into the territory of our country. But what is recorded in these areas, the Russian Federation does not have sufficient forces to allow them to achieve their strategic goal - Demchenko said.

Demchenko noted that Russia continues to strengthen these two areas with its own forces and means.

It should be understood that the enemy continues to strengthen these two areas with its own forces and means, but understanding the insidiousness of the Russian Federation and its desire to stretch the Defense Forces of our country, we must be prepared for similar actions in other areas within Kharkiv region, as well as within Sumy region, so we continue to build up our defense capabilities - Demchenko said.

He emphasized that there is a necessary interaction between all components of the Defense Forces in order to counter the enemy.

In the Sumy direction. Lately, we have seen a certain decrease in the intensity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups' attempts, because earlier it was much more frequent, it could be several times a week, now there have been almost no such attempts recently - Demchenko said.

