Zelensky on the situation in Sumy region: as of this morning, the flag of the Russian Federation in Ryzhevka was destroyed, there is no presence of the occupier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fully control the situation in Sumy region. As of the morning of June 10, the Russian flag in the village of Rozhevka was destroyed, there is no presence of the occupier, reports UNN.

Zelensky said that he started the day with a report from the chief of staff, with details in all areas.

"Sumy region: our forces are in full control of the situation. Russian sabotage groups continue to be active. They are being destroyed. And they will continue to be destroyed.

As for the village of Ryzhivka, the occupier tried to implement a propaganda operation there. As of this morning, the Russian flag in the village has been destroyed, and there is no occupant presence," the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian counterattacks continue in the Kharkiv region. "We see what steps the enemy is planning and what redeployment they are doing. We will respond," the Head of State emphasized.

According to the President, the situation is the most difficult in Donetsk region. "The Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything to stabilize and protect our positions," Zelenskyy assured.

He also added that the situation in the southern areas remained generally unchanged. The defense forces continue to strengthen their positions.

Addendum

Earlier, Kadyrov said that Russian forces had occupied the border village of Ryzhivka, located in Sumy region. However, the head of the Bilopil community in Sumy region, Zarko, denied that the enemy had seized Ryzhivka.