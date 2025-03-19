Propagandist Korchevnikov received a suspicion for calling for the destruction of Ukrainians - SBU
Kyiv • UNN
The SBU has notified Russian propagandist Boris Korchevnikov of suspicion of encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, justifying aggression and illegally crossing the border. Propagandist Korchevnikov publicly called for the destruction of Ukrainians.
Law enforcement officers have заочно informed of the suspicion to the former "cadet", actor and Russian propagandist Boris Korchevnikov.
He called for the destruction of Ukrainians, the press service of the SBU reported, writes UNN.
The Security Service has collected evidence against actor Boris Korchevnikov, who justifies Moscow's aggressive war.
At one time, Korchevnikov became famous thanks to the series "Cadets", and now he heads the pro-Kremlin TV channel "First Public Orthodox TV Channel "SPAS". This platform is one of the mouthpieces of the Kremlin, which spreads propaganda primarily to the domestic audience of the aggressor country.
The SBU documented that in numerous broadcasts Korchevnikov repeatedly justified the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation and the war crimes of the Rashists. He publicly called for the seizure of the entire territory of Ukraine and the physical destruction of citizens of the state.
Korchevnikov travels to the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine, where he speaks in support of Putin and the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. It is documented that the perpetrator repeatedly crossed the border of Ukraine outside checkpoints during 2022-2023. Based on the collected evidence, the suspicion was announced immediately under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- Part 2 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);
- Part 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, committed using mass media);
- Part 2 of Art. 332-2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine). Comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.
Addition
Boris Korchevnikov as a Kremlin propagandist is a figure in the EU's 9th package of anti-Russian sanctions, directed against Putin, his accomplices and the Russian media.