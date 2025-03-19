Putin laughing at us ‒ Boris Johnson on Trump's conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
Boris Johnson criticized Trump's conversation with Putin, saying that the Russian dictator wants to continue the war, not negotiate.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacted to the conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He wrote about this on social network X, writes UNN.
What a surprise - Putin rejects an unconditional ceasefire
He also noted that the Russian dictator wants to continue "bombing and killing innocent Ukrainians".
He wants to disarm Ukraine. He wants Ukraine to be neutralized. He wants to make Ukraine a vassal state of Russia. He is not negotiating. He is laughing at us
Let us remind you
On March 18, Trump and Putin had a phone conversation, which lasted more than an hour and a half. According to a CNN source, the conversation between Trump and Putin went "very well".
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet spoken with Donald Trump after his phone conversation with Vladimir Putin. He hopes to speak in the near future to understand the details.
Trump will manage the war in Ukraine until its end – US Special Envoy Kellogg19.03.25, 01:13 • 20472 views