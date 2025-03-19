Trump will manage the war in Ukraine until its end – US Special Envoy Kellogg
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump will personally manage the course of the war in Ukraine until its completion. This was stated by the US Special Envoy after Trump's telephone conversation with Putin.
US President Donald Trump will manage the course of the war in Ukraine until it is over. US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg wrote about this on social network X, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, Trump proves that he is a president who says what he means and means what he says.
He will lead and manage this war, which has been going on for more than three years, to the end
Kellogg's post appeared after Trump's phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Recall
On March 18, Trump and Putin had a phone conversation that lasted more than an hour and a half. According to a CNN source, the conversation between Trump and Putin went "very well".
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet spoken with Donald Trump after his phone conversation with Vladimir Putin. He hopes to have a conversation in the near future to understand the details.
Trump supported Putin's idea to organize a hockey match between the USA and Russia18.03.25, 20:41 • 20346 views