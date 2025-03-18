Trump supported Putin's idea to organize a hockey match between the USA and Russia
Donald Trump supported Vladimir Putin's proposal to organize hockey matches between Russian and American NHL and KHL players. Both teams are suspended from the World Championship.
US President Donald Trump supported the idea of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to organize hockey matches between Russian and American players. This is stated in a statement by the Kremlin, reports UNN.
Donald Trump supported Vladimir Putin's idea to organize hockey matches in the US and Russia between Russian and American players playing in the NHL and KHL
After the full-scale invasion, Russia and Belarus were excluded from a number of world competitions, including hockey competitions.
In February, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) did not allow the Russian and Belarusian national teams to participate in the 2026 World Championship. The federation believes that the current security conditions do not allow to ensure the necessary requirements for organizing tournaments that guarantee safety for all.
The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has decided to maintain the suspension of the Russian and Belarusian national hockey teams from competitions in championships for the 2025-2026 season.
White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt обнародувала official statement by the American side on the results of the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. She stressed that it was about achieving peace.