IIHF makes new decision on Russian and Belarusian hockey players

IIHF makes new decision on Russian and Belarusian hockey players

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22319 views

The International Ice Hockey Federation has extended the suspension of the Russian and Belarusian national teams from competition for the 2025-2026 season. The decision was based on the inability to guarantee security during the tournaments.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has decided to uphold the suspension of the Russian and Belarusian national hockey teams from competition in the championships for the 2025-2026 season.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the International Ice Hockey Federation.

Details

The return of the national and club teams of Russia and Belarus to participate in the championships in the 2025-2026 season is not yet safe

- the statement reads.

As indicated, the current security conditions do not allow for the necessary requirements for organizing tournaments. Safety for all is not guaranteed.

It was decided that IIHF should maintain the current status quo until further notice.

Recall

UNN reported that the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) did not allow the national teams of Russia and Belarus to participate in the 2026 World Championship.

