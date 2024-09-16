Ukrainian chess players urge not to lift sanctions against athletes from Russia and Belarus

Ukrainian chess players have appealed to the General Assembly of the International Chess Federation to help remove from the agenda the issue of possible lifting of sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian chess federations. The letter was published on Facebook by the Ukrainian Chess Federation, UNN reports.

As you may be aware, the Assembly will consider the possible lifting of sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian chess federations. We believe that the discussion of this issue is not only premature, but also deeply immoral, given the current circumstances affecting our homeland and the international community as a whole - the statement reads.

As the Ukrainian Chess Federation emphasized, chess, a game based on the principles of justice and respect, should not be associated with organizations that support violence and oppression.

The decision to lift sanctions could embolden the aggressors and undermine security and integrity, the Federation added.

The meeting of the General Assembly of the General Assembly of the International Chess Federation is scheduled for September 21-22 in Budapest.

