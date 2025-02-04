ukenru
Russian and Belarusian hockey teams were not allowed to participate in the 2026 World Cup

Russian and Belarusian hockey teams were not allowed to participate in the 2026 World Cup

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27296 views

The International Ice Hockey Federation has extended the suspension of Russia and Belarus from the 2026 World Championship. The decision on these countries' participation in the 2027 competition will be considered in May 2026.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has banned the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participating in the 2026 World Championship. The federations believe that the current security conditions do not allow for the necessary requirements for organizing tournaments that guarantee safety for all. This is stated in a statement by the IIHF, reports UNN.

After its last meeting this morning, the IIHF Council considers that the reintegration of the national and club teams of Russia and Belarus into the championships of the 2025-2026 season is not yet safe. As the current security conditions do not allow for the necessary requirements to organize tournaments that guarantee safety for all, the IIHF should maintain the current status quo until further notice 

- the statement said.

It is noted that the decision on the participation of representatives of the two countries in the 2027 competition will be decided in May 2026 at a meeting of the IIHF Council on the eve of the organization's annual Congress.

Addendum

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation said that "whatever decision is made now, the IIHF will have to allow the team in any case, because without Russia, the level of the World Championships is much lower.

"We will appeal this decision in court and will get our way in any case. The decision on the participation of the Russian national team in the 2026 Olympics in Milan will be made by the International Olympic Committee," the federation added.

The IIHF's decision is planned to be appealed after the 2025 IIHF World Championship, which will be held from May 9 to 25 in Sweden and Denmark.

In February 2022, the IIHF first suspended the teams of Russia and Belarus. At that time, the IIHF Council decided to suspend all Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs from participating in all age categories and in all IIHF competitions or events.

In April 2022, the IIHF Council deprived Russia of its rights to host the 2023 IIHF World Championship. The tournament was to be held in St. Petersburg from May 5 to 21, 2023.

Recall

Matviy Bidnyi, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, and Serhiy Mazur, President of the All-Ukrainian Ice Hockey Federation, signed an official letter to Lucien Tardif, President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). Ukraine called on the IIHF to maintain and strengthen sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

WarSports
denmarkDenmark
swedenSweden
ukraineUkraine

