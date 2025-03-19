Difficulties of translation: what Trump and Putin mean by "moratorium" on energy strikes - ISW
US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have agreed on a temporary moratorium on long-range strikes against energy infrastructure. The US and Russia will hold talks on the details of the ceasefire on March 23.
US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have agreed to a temporary moratorium on long-range strikes against energy infrastructure, but the exact contours of the moratorium remain unclear. This was stated by experts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), analyzing the results of the telephone conversation between Trump and Putin , reports UNN.
They point out that, according to the Kremlin, Putin accepted Trump's proposal for a 30-day moratorium on strikes against "energy infrastructure" and "immediately gave the Russian military the appropriate order", while the White House said that Putin and Trump agreed to an "energy and infrastructure ceasefire".
It is unclear which targets are directly prohibited under the 30-day moratorium, given the difference in language between the two transcripts of the call.
Analysts also suggest that the Russian dictator wants to achieve further concessions from Trump.
"Putin rejected a temporary ceasefire in the Black Sea, but agreed to participate in negotiations on such an agreement, which Putin will probably use to delay or spoil negotiations on a permanent peace agreement," the material says.
The US and Russia will hold negotiations on the details of a ceasefire in Ukraine on Sunday, March 23, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This was announced by US President's Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. According to him, it is not about a complete cessation of hostilities, but about strikes on energy facilities and infrastructure.
