The White House has stated that the conversation between Trump and Putin is over.
A phone call between former US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has just ended, a White House official said.
A White House representative told NBC News that the phone call between Trump and Putin has ended. The call lasted more than an hour and a half, reports UNN.
At 16:00 Kyiv time, a conversation began between Trump and Putin.
US Vice President J. D. Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are in the White House, against the backdrop of today's expected telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.