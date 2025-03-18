Negotiations on the implementation of a maritime truce will begin immediately in the Middle East - the White House
Kyiv • UNN
Trump and Putin agreed on a ceasefire on energy infrastructure. There will also be negotiations on a truce in the Black Sea, the White House said.
US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have agreed that the move towards peace will begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire. Technical talks will also be held on the implementation of a maritime truce in the Black Sea, UNN reports, citing a statement from the White House.
Trump and Putin have agreed on a number of steps to lead to a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine. During a telephone conversation, they agreed to a ceasefire on energy and infrastructure. Negotiations will also be held to introduce a truce in the Black Sea.
"These negotiations will begin immediately in the Middle East," the White House said.
Addition
Earlier, UNN reported that a White House official told NBC News that a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had ended. The call lasted more than an hour and a half.
The conversation began at 16:00.