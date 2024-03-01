$41.340.03
G20 finance ministers failed to agree on a joint statement due to differences in wording on the assessment of Russia's war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 63203 views

The meeting of G20 finance ministers in Brazil ended without a joint statement due to disagreements between the countries over the assessment of the war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy.

G20 finance ministers failed to agree on a joint statement due to differences in wording on the assessment of Russia's war in Ukraine

The meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) finance ministers in Brazil ended without a joint statement, as there was no consensus, in particular on the assessment of the war in Ukraine and the Middle East.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The finance ministers and central bankers of the leading industrialized and developing countries (G20) failed to agree on a joint final declaration of their meeting in Sao Paulo due to deep disagreements between Russia and China on the one hand and Western countries that imposed sanctions on the aggressor country. Representatives of the Group of Seven (G7) and Japan emphasize the war in Ukraine, while Russia wants to describe it as a war "inside" Ukraine.

The Brazilian presidency published its own summary, in which the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza are mentioned only in a footnote.

While the ministers, according to the report, did discuss ongoing wars, conflicts and humanitarian crises and particularly emphasized Ukraine and the Middle East (Gaza), Brazil, as the host of the G20 meeting, does not consider the meeting of finance ministers to be the appropriate forum for clarifying such geopolitical issues.

"Nuclear war cannot be won or fought": China responds to Putin's nuclear threats01.03.24, 12:33 • 56538 views

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner emphasized that despite intensive efforts on all sides, no consensus could be found. The joint declaration failed because: 

We could not agree on a common language to assess the consequences of the war in Ukraine for the global economy

- He said.

Recall

NATO's Deputy Secretary General says the Alliance has no plans to send troops to Ukraine.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with US Secretary of State Blinkenand then met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Brazil during the G20 summit.

Greece is considering increasing military assistance to Ukraine, including providing air defense and anti-aircraft weaponsthat are no longer used by the Greek armed forces

Pentagon: Ukraine will be at a disadvantage in terms of artillery and air defense without US assistance01.03.24, 10:34 • 35501 view

