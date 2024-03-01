G20 finance ministers failed to agree on a joint statement due to differences in wording on the assessment of Russia's war in Ukraine

The meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) finance ministers in Brazil ended without a joint statement, as there was no consensus, in particular on the assessment of the war in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The finance ministers and central bankers of the leading industrialized and developing countries (G20) failed to agree on a joint final declaration of their meeting in Sao Paulo due to deep disagreements between Russia and China on the one hand and Western countries that imposed sanctions on the aggressor country. Representatives of the Group of Seven (G7) and Japan emphasize the war in Ukraine, while Russia wants to describe it as a war "inside" Ukraine.

The Brazilian presidency published its own summary, in which the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza are mentioned only in a footnote.

While the ministers, according to the report, did discuss ongoing wars, conflicts and humanitarian crises and particularly emphasized Ukraine and the Middle East (Gaza), Brazil, as the host of the G20 meeting, does not consider the meeting of finance ministers to be the appropriate forum for clarifying such geopolitical issues.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner emphasized that despite intensive efforts on all sides, no consensus could be found. The joint declaration failed because:

We could not agree on a common language to assess the consequences of the war in Ukraine for the global economy - He said.

