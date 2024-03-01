Pentagon: Ukraine will be at a disadvantage in terms of artillery and air defense without US assistance

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17980 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 59017 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 44434 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 214974 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192881 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177317 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221972 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249449 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155272 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371674 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17041 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 59017 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 214974 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 174364 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 192881 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11921 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20829 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21366 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 38672 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 46402 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Pentagon: Ukraine will be at a disadvantage in terms of artillery and air defense without US assistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35501 views

The U.S. Department of Defense believes that without U.S. assistance, Ukraine will be at a disadvantage in terms of artillery and air defense.

Pentagon: Ukraine will be at a disadvantage in terms of artillery and air defense without US assistance

The U.S. Department of Defense sees risks on the battlefield in Ukraine and believes that without American assistance, Ukraine will be at a disadvantage, particularly in terms of artillery. This was stated by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a hearing of the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on February 29, UNN reports citing Voice of America. 

"We see the risks on the battlefield every day as Ukrainians bravely fight to defend their sovereign territory. And let me remind everyone that with our support and security assistance, they have regained half of the territory that Russia seized. Every day we see how the Russians continue to press and make gradual territorial gains, and this is very disturbing. Without our support, the Ukrainians will be at a disadvantage in terms of artillery. And they will also be at risk due to the lack of proper air defense

- Austin said.

Details

The Armed Services Committee hearings were held due to the unexpected absence of the Secretary of Defense for health reasons in early January 2024, which Lloyd Austin did not officially inform US President Joe Biden and key Pentagon officials about for several days.

Several Democratic congressmen at the hearing were highly critical of Speaker Mike Johnson's reluctance to introduce a bill in the House of Representatives to provide additional funding for Ukraine and other partners that was passed in the Senate about two weeks ago. The lawmakers accused the radical wing of the Republicans of being unwilling to support Ukraine as a key US ally.

"I think everybody in this room knows that if the bill were to come to the floor, we would get an overwhelming majority, almost two-thirds. I talked to some Republicans who said it would be 300 votes," said Democratic Congressman Joseph Courtney.

Responding to his opponents, Republican Congressman Austin Scott assured them that Republicans support Ukraine and want the Ukrainian people to win the war. However, in his opinion, this requires the implementation of the sanctions regime imposed on Russia - in addition to the supply of weapons.

House of Representatives to consider aid to Ukraine after US budget issue is resolved - Johnson01.03.24, 09:48 • 29730 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
Voice of America
United States Department of Defense
The Pentagon
Lloyd Austin
Mike Johnson
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90